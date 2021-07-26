Man’s throat cut in Dawson County. Gainesville man accused in crime

A Gainesville man is accused of cutting a Dawsonville man’s throat, almost killing him.

The victim was found Thursday, July 22, lying outside a residence on Shade Tree Place in south Dawson County with his throat cut, according to Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson.

Brandon Brian Seay, 26, of Gainesville, was arrested and charged with attempted murder by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene at about 7 a.m. Thursday, locating the victim still alive but in critical condition. Authorities discovered that a suspect, later identified as Seay, had fled the scene.



