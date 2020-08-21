Manslaughter charge dropped against Forsyth County man after death of his infant daughter

Prosecutors dropped an involuntary manslaughter charge against a Forsyth County father of a 3-month-old girl who was found dead in January 2018.



Jacob Picklesimer pled guilty to second-degree cruelty to children at a hearing on Friday, Aug. 14, and was sentenced to seven years of probation along with 120 hours community service, according to court documents.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Sandra Partridge said that the court medical examiner was unable to determine the infant’s cause of death, so she could not prove that negligence by Picklesimer was what led to the incident.

Prosecutors then dropped the involuntary manslaughter and first-degree cruelty to children charges.

“Jacob was arrested for something that could not be proven,” said AJ Richman, Picklesimer’s defense attorney. “I applaud the prosecutor for doing the right thing and moving forward only on facts she could prove to a jury. Probable cause to arrest is not the same as being guilty of a crime. Our Constitution requires more.”