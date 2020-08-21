Manslaughter charge dropped against Forsyth County man after death of his infant daughter

Prosecutors dropped an involuntary manslaughter charge against a Forsyth County father of a 3-month-old girl who was found dead in January 2018.
Jacob Picklesimer pled guilty to second-degree cruelty to children at a hearing on Friday, Aug. 14, and was sentenced to seven years of probation along with 120 hours community service, according to court documents.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Sandra Partridge said that the court medical examiner was unable to determine the infant’s cause of death, so she could not prove that negligence by Picklesimer was what led to the incident.
Prosecutors then dropped the involuntary manslaughter and first-degree cruelty to children charges.
“Jacob was arrested for something that could not be proven,” said AJ Richman, Picklesimer’s defense attorney. “I applaud the prosecutor for doing the right thing and moving forward only on facts she could prove to a jury. Probable cause to arrest is not the same as being guilty of a crime. Our Constitution requires more.”
Picklesimer was originally arrested on Jan. 5, 2018, on charges of involuntary manslaughter and first-degree cruelty to children: deprivation of necessary sustenance.
An incident report obtained by the Forsyth County News in 2018 stated that Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies and county fire department personnel responded to a call about a medical emergency at a home on Little Mill Road. When they arrived, they discovered Picklesimer holding his daughter, Skyler, who was unresponsive.
An ambulance transported the infant to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
The Sheriff’s Office said in 2018 that the family was living in a barn behind a home on Little Mill Road. One deputy noted in the report that he could see “dog feces and a large puddle of urine inside the barn near the front door. I could also see a lot of clutter, a crib that was full of random items, and noticed a foul smell coming from inside the barn.”
The deputy also reported that he noticed the smell of alcohol on Picklesimer as he was speaking to him, but the report noted that Picklesimer said that he had not been drinking.
Picklesimer was released from the Forsyth County Detention Center less than a week later after posting a $38,740 bond.
