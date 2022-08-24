Milton Police issue BOLO for suspect in two restaurant armed robberies

The Milton Police Department has issued a Be on the Lookout order, or BOLO, for a suspect accused of armed robbery at two fast food restaurants in north Fulton County.
On Wednesday, Aug. 24, Milton PD officials said in the order they are searching for a Black male weighing 145-160 pounds and standing between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches, who is wanted in connection with armed robberies at Zaxby’s at 13788 Hwy. 9 North in Milton, and Chick-fil-A on North Point Parkway in Alpharetta. The suspect is wanted for alleged armed robbery and aggravated assault.
The Zaxby’s robbery occurred at just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, when the suspect allegedly “forced two female employees back inside the store” and demanded cash. The BOLO said he “appears to be in possession of what could be a pistol style firearm. The firearm could be an AK-47.”
According to the order, the suspect was wearing glasses, has a medium build and appears to be muscular.
MPD officials said a similar robbery occurred on Thursday, May 19 at about 10:30 p.m. at the Chick-fil-A and “it appears it is the same subject based on the descriptions and videos of the subject and the firearm.”
In pictures from that robbery, the suspect reportedly appears to be holding an employee at gunpoint.
Anyone who has contact with the suspect is advised to use caution as he is “considered extremely dangerous.”
Those with information about the suspect can contact MPD Det. Scott Harrell at 678-242-2614 or scott.harrell@miltonga.gov.