Milton Police issue BOLO for suspect in two restaurant armed robberies

The Milton Police Department has issued a Be on the Lookout order, or BOLO, for a suspect accused of armed robbery at two fast food restaurants in north Fulton County.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, Milton PD officials said in the order they are searching for a Black male weighing 145-160 pounds and standing between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches, who is wanted in connection with armed robberies at Zaxby’s at 13788 Hwy. 9 North in Milton, and Chick-fil-A on North Point Parkway in Alpharetta. The suspect is wanted for alleged armed robbery and aggravated assault.