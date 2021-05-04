More than a pound of meth found in Forsyth County traffic stop

A Dawson County man has been arrested after more than a pound of methamphetamine was found during a recent traffic stop in north Forsyth County.
According to information from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, April 29, deputies arrested Todd Mooney, 38, of Dawson County for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects after a traffic stop on Matt Highway at Hendrix Road.
The vehicle was stopped due to having a suspended registration, and, due to suspicion of drugs, the vehicle was searched and a digital scale, numerous plastic baggies, a grocery store receipt wrapped around about one gram of methamphetamine and a package containing a pound of methamphetamine inside a backpack in the back seat were found.
Mooney, a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested and is being held at the Forsyth County Jail without bond.