A man was recently re-indicted on child molestation charges in Forsyth County, while several other suspects were arrested on separate charges of child molestation.
Multiple suspects facing child molestation charges in Forsyth County
Latest
-
UPDATE: Ex-Forsyth County firefighter will appeal his conviction on child abuse charges
-
Suspect indicted for allegedly stealing car that was later involved in hit-and-run
-
Suspect arrested in connection with 2022 burglary of south Forsyth County home
-
Forsyth County woman arrested for allegedly stealing SUV