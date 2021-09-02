Murder charges stand in case of fatal Dawson County Applebee’s fight

In a preliminary hearing on Sept. 1, court officials upheld all previous charges against Daniel Lee Roberts, the 20-year-old Dawson County man accused of fatally injuring 19-year-old Kaleb Duckworth during a fight at the Dawson County Applebee’s restaurant in July.
According to an open records request obtained by the DCN, Roberts is currently being held on two counts of murder, one count of aggravated assault and one of aggravated battery.
Amanda Duckworth, mother of Kaleb Duckworth, was present during the preliminary hearing. She said that, while sitting through the hearing was difficult, she and her family are relieved that the charges have been upheld.
“We’re so relieved that we’re going in the right direction,” Duckworth said. “Every charge that was filed was upheld — the DA and the investigators have done an amazing job.”
According to Duckworth, around 25 of her friends and family attended the hearing to support her and the rest of her family. She said that the support from these friends and family was a big part of what helped her to get through the hearing.
“Probably 25 to 30 people were there for Kaleb,” Duckworth said. “It feels good to see all his close friends and family were there.”
Roberts is being held in the Dawson County Detention Center without bail. DCN will continue to follow the case in future hearings.
Article originally published in sister FCN paper Dawson County News.