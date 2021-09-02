Murder charges stand in case of fatal Dawson County Applebee’s fight

In a preliminary hearing on Sept. 1, court officials upheld all previous charges against Daniel Lee Roberts, the 20-year-old Dawson County man accused of fatally injuring 19-year-old Kaleb Duckworth during a fight at the Dawson County Applebee’s restaurant in July.

According to an open records request obtained by the DCN, Roberts is currently being held on two counts of murder, one count of aggravated assault and one of aggravated battery.

Amanda Duckworth, mother of Kaleb Duckworth, was present during the preliminary hearing. She said that, while sitting through the hearing was difficult, she and her family are relieved that the charges have been upheld.



