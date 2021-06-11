Murray County woman arrested after K-9 deputy finds drugs

Assistance from a certified narcotics detection K-9 deputy named Ivo has landed a woman in the Forsyth County Jail on drug trafficking charges.
Misty Twilight Slaton, 28, of Chatsworth, was arrested “in the early morning hours” of Tuesday, June 1 and is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of manufacture/deliver/distribute a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain proper insurance and improper turn, according to a post from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
“During their search, deputies located a small amount of heroin, 24 assorted multicolored pills, drug paraphernalia, and 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine,” the post said.
She is being held in the Forsyth County Jail on no bond.
According to the post, Slaton was arrested after making an improper turn in front of a deputy, who, “noticed she was overly nervous, failed to make eye contact and was inconsistent with her answers.”
The deputy asked to search Slaton’s vehicle after “finding this behavior suspicious,” which she declined.
The deputy then brought out Ivo to sniff the vehicle, who reportedly indicated the odor of illegal narcotics, which gave the deputy probable cause to search the vehicle.