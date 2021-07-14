One arrested after shooting on Atlanta Highway during alleged marijuana deal

A local teen is in jail after a shooting at a fast-food restaurant.
In a news release, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said Hunter Perry, 19, of Cumming, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after he reportedly shot another 19-year-old from Cumming at Wendy’s, 4860 Atlanta Highway, during a transaction “to purchase marijuana" at about 10:15 p.m. on Monday, July 13.
“It is sad to see such a blatant disregard for human life,” said Sheriff Ron Freeman. “Forsyth County is no place for this and if you act so stupidly here the Forsyth County Jail will be your next stop. I’m proud of the rapid and professional response of our deputies who took the shooter into custody within an hour of the shooting.”
Per the release, "Perry produced a firearm and shot the victim" before he fled the scene in a vehicle and was quickly caught by deputies.
Perry is being held on no bond at the Forsyth County Jail.
The victim is reportedly in stable condition.
The FCSO major crimes unit is investigating the shooting.