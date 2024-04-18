A second Little Mill Middle School student has been arrested after another student reportedly brought a loaded handgun onto the school’s campus earlier this week.
Second student arrested in connection with loaded gun found at Little Mill Middle School
Latest
-
Two detectives looking into an alleged theft tied to War Hill Christian Academy were ousted
-
‘He would be potentially looking at up to 18 months of restrictive custody,’ local attorney weighs in on potential consequences for student arrested with gun on campus
-
UPDATE: Georgia Supreme Court upholds Dawson County man’s conviction for Hannah Bender’s 2019 murder
-
‘Thank God nothing happened.’ Little Mill Middle parents shocked by student who brought loaded gun to campus