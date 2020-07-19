‘Somebody knows something’ — Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries shines a light on 16-year-old cold case in Forsyth County

Ashley Cox remembers Patrice Endres always coming over to her grandparent’s house when Cox was a kid, walking in with a giant, bright smile on her face. Endres would come over to cut Cox's grandfather’s hair after he became sick with Parkinson’s and could no longer make it out to a salon.
Cox lived with her family on Sexton Road, right across from Endres’ salon, and she went in to visit often, finding Endres usually swaying to upbeat music. As she walked in, Endres would always yell over something like, “Hey, baby!” — “always something sweet,” Cox said.
After Cox’s grandfather died, her family moved a few miles away from Endres and her salon, and even though Cox went to North Forsyth High School with Endres's son, Pistol Black, she stopped seeing her as often. She said that, like many of the people who knew Endres in Forsyth County, she was shocked to hear of Endres’ disappearance just a couple of years later.
“So many people knew her and loved her,” Cox said. “Nobody ever had a bad thing to say about her, and she never had a bad thing to say about anybody.”
These buried-away memories and feelings about Endres have started to resurface for Cox and many others who live in Forsyth County as Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries recently released an episode, titled “13 Minutes,” featuring Endres’ story.
Endres, then 38 years old, suddenly went missing from her hair salon, Tamber’s Trim ‘N Tan, more than 16 years ago.
During their investigation, local law enforcement along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation came across several mysterious clues and different leads to explore.
When they arrived on scene the day of her disappearance, April 15, 2004, they found that the cash was missing from her salon’s register, and her lunch container was still sitting next to her microwave as if she were just about to heat up some food and take a short break. Other than that, officials said that the salon looked like how it always did. There was nothing amiss and no signs of a struggle.
“You would never walk in there and say, ‘okay well this is a crime scene,’” GBI Special Agent in Charge Mitchell Posey said in the episode.
Local law enforcement said that Endres disappeared from her salon in a span of only 13 minutes. After speaking with those who had been in touch with Endres that day, they found someone had called the salon and talked to Patrice at 11:37 a.m. that morning. That call lasted about two minutes. The next customer called at 11:50, and they said that Patrice did not answer.
“It’s critical that we understand what happened in that 13 minutes,” Posey said.
Shortly after Endres disappeared, law enforcement said that they received many tips and leads from others that later turned out to be red herrings. They said even convicted serial killer Jeremy Jones confessed to murdering Endres, but the confession was later discredited. These possibly false tips and the confession led investigators in a circle, and they said it wasted time.
Two witnesses who happened to drive by Endres’ salon that day, who were also featured in the Unsolved Mysteries episode, gave law enforcement some hope. They said they saw a car just outside of the door of the salon that day — one witness said that it was a blue Chevy Lumina, and the other witness believes that it was a Ford Torus. Both agree that they saw a car there in that same spot that day.
More than a year after her disappearance, Endres’ remains were found approximately 10 miles from her salon behind Lebanon Baptist Church in Dawson County. Police are still investigating her death and disappearance 16 years later.
“I can’t think of anybody that would want to hurt her,” Cox said. “Everything that was said about her on the episode, everything was accurate. Like she was just a wonderful person. She always had a smile on her face, was never mad about anything. That’s why it’s so hard to believe that something happened to her because she made friends everywhere she went. She didn’t make enemies.”
Unsolved Mysteries executive producer Terry Meurer said that she came across Endres’ case as she was doing research on Jeremy Jones for another short series she was developing. Diving deep into her research, she found that he had confessed to Endres’ murder, and then she started to look more into her story. She said that reading about what happened left them questioning, “who abducted and murdered Patrice?”
When looking for cold cases to feature in their episodes, Meurer said that the team usually turns to cases that have multiple suspects or theories or several clues that the audience can look at and pick apart. Meurer explained that Endres’ case was not only intriguing, but it also fell under this umbrella of cases with unsolved clues and theories — including the statements from the two witnesses along with Endres’ missing wedding ring.
“Often times, we work closely with law enforcement, like we did in Forsyth County, because they want to solve these cases just as much as we do, so it’s great when we can work with law enforcement,” Meurer said. “And we have a good relationship with law enforcement when it comes to these kinds of cases.”
Meurer said that the entire reason for the show is to try to help bring attention and eventually bring justice to the families involved in the unsolved cases that they feature. She said that she hopes that the show can help those involved move on.
“This has been a tough case for Patrice’s family — you know for Rob, her husband, and for Pistol,” Meurer said. “And we just wanted to track their emotional journey through what’s been going on in this case, and what we find with people like Pistol and Rob is they do these shows because they want answers. They’ve been living for all of these years not knowing what happened, and they want to know what happened. It’s hard to move on with your life until you get the answers in some of these cases. And that’s the goal of the show is to help people have closure.”
Cox said, however, that watching the show brought up a lot of feelings for her. By the end of the episode she was left feeling sad, angry and upset.
“It’s just rehashing old wounds, you know,” Cox said. “It’s just upsetting to know that it’s been all this time and there’s no justice for her. We don’t know who it was that has done this to her, and there’s no closure for Pistol.”
Like many in Forsyth County and across the world who watched the episode, Cox was upset mainly by the show’s interview with Rob Endres. Many online have criticized him for odd or inappropriate statements he made during the episode — including saying that he locked Endres’ son out of his home the day after Endres went missing when he was still in high school. He said he also kept all of Endres’ belongings away from Pistol after her remains were found.
Some have started a petition online demanding that Rob give Endres’ ashes and her belongings to Pistol, and many more have started to blame him for her death. Even Pistol told Unsolved Mysteries that he believes Rob was somehow involved with his mother’s death despite Rob’s proof that he was in Woodstock during the day of her disappearance.
Although Cox said that the episode brought up a lot of buried emotions, she said that she is glad that Unsolved Mysteries decided to shine a light on the case.
“I think it’s good,” Cox said. “I think it’s good for — like this is being broadcast on a worldwide platform. Literally everyone who has Netflix in the world can see this episode. And maybe somebody that watched the episode saw something that day, and they will come forward. Or they know something. Somebody knows something.”