‘Somebody knows something’ — Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries shines a light on 16-year-old cold case in Forsyth County

Ashley Cox remembers Patrice Endres always coming over to her grandparent’s house when Cox was a kid, walking in with a giant, bright smile on her face. Endres would come over to cut Cox's grandfather’s hair after he became sick with Parkinson’s and could no longer make it out to a salon.

Cox lived with her family on Sexton Road, right across from Endres’ salon, and she went in to visit often, finding Endres usually swaying to upbeat music. As she walked in, Endres would always yell over something like, “Hey, baby!” — “always something sweet,” Cox said.

After Cox’s grandfather died, her family moved a few miles away from Endres and her salon, and even though Cox went to North Forsyth High School with Endres's son, Pistol Black, she stopped seeing her as often. She said that, like many of the people who knew Endres in Forsyth County, she was shocked to hear of Endres’ disappearance just a couple of years later.

“So many people knew her and loved her,” Cox said. “Nobody ever had a bad thing to say about her, and she never had a bad thing to say about anybody.”

These buried-away memories and feelings about Endres have started to resurface for Cox and many others who live in Forsyth County as Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries recently released an episode, titled “13 Minutes,” featuring Endres’ story.

Endres, then 38 years old, suddenly went missing from her hair salon, Tamber’s Trim ‘N Tan, more than 16 years ago.