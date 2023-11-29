Stolen vehicle pulled from Lake Lanier A van was recently pulled from Lake Lanier near West Bank Park, according to officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. - photo by Kelly Whitmire A vehicle that had been reported stolen was recently removed from Lake Lanier, according to officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Latest Several vehicles broken into in north Forsyth WATCH: Suspect indicted after reported 150-plus MPH chase ‘Multiple high-dollar items’ stolen in south Forsyth jewelry store break-in Suspect arrested after SWAT response in north Forsyth