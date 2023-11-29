By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Stolen vehicle pulled from Lake Lanier
11292023STOLEN VAN
A van was recently pulled from Lake Lanier near West Bank Park, according to officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
A vehicle that had been reported stolen was recently removed from Lake Lanier, according to officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.