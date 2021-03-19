Suspect arrested after stabbing at The Collection

A suspect has been arrested after an alleged stabbing at The Collection on Friday night.

According to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office officials, the stabbing happened around 6:30 p.m. after an argument spurring from a road rage incident at the shopping center "turned physical when the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times."

"The victim was transported to a local hospital, and his status is unknown," FCSO spokeswoman Stacie Miller said in a statement. "The other party involved in the altercation is currently in custody. There is no further threat to the public."

Miller said there is an active investigation and there is no additional information at this time.