Suspect arrested in alleged synagogue bomb hoax in south Forsyth

A Forsyth County teen was recently arrested after an alleged bomb hoax at a synagogue.
According to an incident report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the threat was reported at about 5 p.m. on March 21, after the suspect reportedly made a threat that morning “stating that a pipe bomb had been placed at a local Jewish Synagogue.”
As Congregation Beth Israel, located on Brannon Road, is the county’s only synagogue, deputies, including K9 units, searched the area and spoke with synagogue leaders.
“I assisted the bomb detection dogs in clearing the house and property,” the responding officer wrote in the report. “No explosives were found on the premises.”
FCSO officials said Cooper Wells Hansen, 18, of Forsyth County, was arrested in connection with the threat and charged with terroristic threats and acts before posting an $11,020 bond.
The responding deputy wrote in the report that he “believed that this threat was made with a bias against Judaism” and the investigation has been turned over to the Forsyth County Detectives and the FBI.
Officials with the synagogue did not respond to a request for comment as of press time.