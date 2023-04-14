Suspect arrested in alleged synagogue bomb hoax in south Forsyth

A Forsyth County teen was recently arrested after an alleged bomb hoax at a synagogue.

According to an incident report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the threat was reported at about 5 p.m. on March 21, after the suspect reportedly made a threat that morning “stating that a pipe bomb had been placed at a local Jewish Synagogue.”

As Congregation Beth Israel, located on Brannon Road, is the county’s only synagogue, deputies, including K9 units, searched the area and spoke with synagogue leaders.