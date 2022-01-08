Suspect in Dawson murder case released after being granted bond

The defendant accused of killing 19-year-old Kaleb Duckworth was recently released from the Dawson County Detention Center.

On Dec. 23, Daniel Lee Roberts, 20, of Dawsonville, got out of jail on a $100,000 bail, according to documents filed with the court on Dec. 30. With fees, the total bond amount was $110,200.

During a Dec. 14 hearing, Roberts was granted bond for his 2021 pending criminal case, and the bond for his earlier case was reinstated, contingent on several conditions.

According to the new bond documents, Roberts may not violate laws while out on pretrial release. He will be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor and have monthly reviews with a judge as set by the pretrial release program to ensure compliance with all bond conditions.



