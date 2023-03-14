Suspect held on more than $75,000 bond, charged with identity fraud, forgery

A suspect is being held on a bond worth more than $75,000 after being charged with fraud and forgery.
According to information from the Forsyth County Jail, Ashley Shankita Bennett, 33, of Fayetteville was arrested on Thursday, March 9 and is being held on a $75,885 bond.
She is facing more than two dozen charges including 18 counts of identity fraud- possessing identifying information of a person, one count of felony fraud- transaction card theft, one count of conspiracy to commit a felony, two counts of felony first-degree forgery and two counts of felony second-degree forgery.
In an incident report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the responding officer reported that officers were called to Regions Bank on Peachtree Parkway on Feb. 16, where the caller told officers a woman had “attempted to open a bank account using a fraudulent identity.”
“The victim currently lived in Alabama and had not given consent for the suspect to use the identity,” the report said.
The responding officer found the suspect at the bank and placed her under arrest, and she allegedly gave the office “a false driver’s license that the suspect had used.”
In the report, the officer said Bennett gave her correct information and, when questioned about the incident, said a man, whose full name she did not know, “had picked her up from her residence” and later gave her “a package containing numerous false identification cards and driver’s licenses.”
The pair then allegedly drove to the bank, where the man left the scene and Bennett allegedly used the caller’s card to attempt to open an account.
The package of identification cards was found in a vehicle, the report said.
FCSO officials said on March 9, 12 new warrants were sent to the jail for Bennett.