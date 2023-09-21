A Dawson County man was recently indicted after allegedly stealing items from his mother’s room at a Forsyth County assisted living facility.
Suspect indicted after allegedly stealing from mother at assisted living facility
Latest
-
Suspect indicted after allegedly stealing trailer, tools
-
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting gun from car, fleeing from police
-
‘They get you scared first,’ official says this scam is on the rise in Forsyth County
-
Suspect indicted on 20 counts of sexual exploitation of children among recent arrests, indictments