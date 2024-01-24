A Forsyth County man has been indicted on a dozen theft by taking charges after reportedly taking more than $200,000 from a dozen victims.
Suspect indicted after allegedly taking more than $230,000 from 12 victims
Latest
-
Two men arrested on burglary charges in Forsyth County
-
Eight suspects indicted after arrests in operation targeting internet crimes against children
-
State Supreme Court upholds life sentence for Forsyth County woman in mother’s death
-
UPDATE: Ex-Forsyth County firefighter denied a new trial in Dawson County child abuse case