Suspect indicted on burglary, theft counts at local car dealership

A suspect was recently indicted after the theft of two vehicles from a north Forsyth auto dealership in 2021.

In March, Michael Anthony McCloud, 20, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, was indicted on one count of burglary in the second degree and two counts of theft by taking in connection with an August 2021 incident at Don Jackson Chrysler, Jeep Dodge and Ram.

According to the indictment, McCloud allegedly entered the business “without authority and with the intent to commit a theft” and reportedly took a 2021 Dodge Ram Truck and a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.



