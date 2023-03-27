Suspect indicted on burglary, theft counts at local car dealership

A suspect was recently indicted after the theft of two vehicles from a north Forsyth auto dealership in 2021.
In March, Michael Anthony McCloud, 20, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, was indicted on one count of burglary in the second degree and two counts of theft by taking in connection with an August 2021 incident at Don Jackson Chrysler, Jeep Dodge and Ram.
According to the indictment, McCloud allegedly entered the business “without authority and with the intent to commit a theft” and reportedly took a 2021 Dodge Ram Truck and a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
In an incident report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the responding deputy said officers were called to the business for an audible alarm and “were advised while en route that the camera monitoring system had observed two individuals wearing dark clothing and hoodies casing the business and making entry.”
Along with the stolen vehicles, the officer noted “several desks on the showroom floor had their drawers open and appeared to have been rummaged through” and the office that contains all the vehicle keys “had been accessed.”
“Deputies also located both vertical and horizontal scratch marks in the shape of an uncomplete rectangle on the window to the left of the door that had been forcibly entered, with a coating of liquid around the scratches,” the responding officer wrote. “On the sidewalk in front of the scratched glass was an empty bottle of glass cutter lubricant. The door was destroyed by a rock that was located on the floor.”
According to records from the Forsyth County Jail, McCloud was arrested in October 2022 and is being held on a $33,080 bond.