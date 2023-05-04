Suspect indicted in connection with April 2021 car chase

According to a Facebook post from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at the time, Kantrelle Hawkins, Qushawn Hawkins, and Javon Sherrod all of Chicago, were arrested after a chase on April 12, 2021.

Qushawn Hawkins was indicted in July 2022 on charges of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer and possession of a false identification document.

Sherrod pleaded guilty to possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and seatbelt violation charges in June 2021, according to court records.

A fourth occupant in the car at the time of the chase was not charged.

As reported at the time by FCN, after receiving the call, deputies issued a Be on the Lookout alert for a black Dodge Charger, “which was believed to possibly be connected to recent thefts in the area.”

“Deputies quickly located the vehicle on Atlanta Road and observed the driver holding a cell phone up to his face,” the post said. “Deputies followed the vehicle into the parking lot of Merchant’s Square, where four males exited the vehicle. Once deputies approached to conduct the traffic stop, the suspects returned to the vehicle and fled.”

After leaving the shopping plaza on Atlanta Highway, deputies pursued the vehicle before performing a P.I.T. maneuver on Buford Dam Road.

The suspects were taken into custody “after several attempts to get the occupants to comply with verbal commands.”