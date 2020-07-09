Suspect still at large after fleeing from Forsyth County deputies during traffic stop

A suspect is still at large after fleeing from Forsyth County deputies during a traffic stop late last night.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said that a deputy attempted a regular traffic stop at approximately 11:20 p.m. July 8 after they noticed the driver was not maintaining their lane or wearing a seat belt on A.T. Moore Road in North Forsyth.
When the deputy stopped the driver and came up to their window to talk to them, Miller said that the officer reported smelling alcohol from inside the car. The deputy asked the driver to exit the car so that they could investigate further, but then the driver started to flee.
The suspect drove into Dawson County before crashing into a tree on Kelly Bridge Road. After crashing, they exited the car and fled on foot. Officers were not able to catch up to the suspect, and the driver has not yet been arrested.
The sheriff's office declined to provide information about the driver.