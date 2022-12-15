Suwanee teen indicted on murder, drug charges in Forsyth teen’s death

According to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Boxer was found deceased by her father the morning of Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, after having dinner with her parents the night before.

An attempt by her father to revive Boxer using naloxone, a medicine used to combat the effects of an overdose of certain drugs, was unsuccessful.

The indictment said the Bakarich “did cause the death” of Boxer “irrespective of malice, by distributing a substance containing fentanyl.”

He also faces a distribution charge for allegedly selling the fentanyl, per the indictment.

Bakarich also faces two other drug possession charges unrelated to the fentanyl allegedly sold to Boxer.

He was arrested in September and has been in the Forsyth County Jail on no bond since his arrest.

“On November 4, 2021, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit began an investigation into the death of Kaylee Boxer, an 18-year-old female that died after ingesting a lethal amount of fentanyl,” Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a statement at the time of his arrest.

“After a lengthy investigation by the Major Crimes Unit and the [Johns Creek and Forsyth] Drug Task Force, Kai Bakarich was identified as the dealer that sold the illicit drugs to Kaylee.”