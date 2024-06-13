Teen driver indicted on nearly 50 charges in multi-vehicle wreck on Ga. 400 First responders responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 on Thursday, March 7. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said the wreck happened after deputies deployed stop sticks on a suspected DUI driver, who reportedly hit the other vehicles. - photo by Kelly Whitmire A Hall County teenager is facing nearly 50 counts in Forsyth County Superior Court in connection with a multi-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 earlier this year. Latest Forsyth County man accused of sexually assaulting unconscious victim Suspect arrested after allegedly stabbing friend in head Forsyth County man arrested for allegedly sending nudes of someone else Suspect arrested after allegedly touching child at Forsyth County library