Teen driver indicted on nearly 50 charges in multi-vehicle wreck on Ga. 400
03072024GA 400 WRECK
First responders responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 on Thursday, March 7. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said the wreck happened after deputies deployed stop sticks on a suspected DUI driver, who reportedly hit the other vehicles. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
A Hall County teenager is facing nearly 50 counts in Forsyth County Superior Court in connection with a multi-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 earlier this year.