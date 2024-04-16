Parents sat in their cars outside of Little Mill Middle School on Tuesday afternoon, anxiously waiting to see their kids just about an hour after the school notified them via email that a student had brought a loaded gun to campus that day.
‘Thank God nothing happened.’ Little Mill Middle parents shocked by student who brought loaded gun to campus
Latest
-
Two detectives looking into an alleged theft tied to War Hill Christian Academy were ousted
-
Middle school student arrested for having loaded gun on campus
-
Forsyth County man indicted for allegedly pointing shotgun, threatening people outside house
-
20 years later, no arrests in unsolved murder of local hairdresser