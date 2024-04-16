By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘Thank God nothing happened.’ Little Mill Middle parents shocked by student who brought loaded gun to campus
Little Mill Middle School
Little Mill Middle School - photo by Sabrina Kerns
Parents sat in their cars outside of Little Mill Middle School on Tuesday afternoon, anxiously waiting to see their kids just about an hour after the school notified them via email that a student had brought a loaded gun to campus that day.