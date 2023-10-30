By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘This is a wakeup call for all our parents,’ 11 arrested in operation targeting internet crimes against children
10302023OPERATION MASQUERADE
Surveillance video image of an arrest made during Operation Masquerade by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Courtesy of FCSO
A three-day operation has netted nearly a dozen arrests of suspects accused of trying to meet children online.