Three indicted for armed robbery, aggravated assault

Two men and a woman have been indicted on armed robbery and aggravated assault charges by the Forsyth County Superior Court.

Holly Nicole Frierson, Dishon Jermaine Hill and Christopher Isiah Russ were recently indicted on two counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault after allegedly beating and robbing two individuals.

Per the indictment, on Dec. 1, 2020, the three “did unlawfully take a cell phone, wallet and a credit card” from the two victims “by use of a pistol.”

In December, officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office told the Forsyth County News Frierson and Hill were arrested in connection with an armed robbery call in the Six Mile Bridge Road area that “appeared to be drug-related.”

“The two male victims stated a Black male acquaintance and his girlfriend came to the home with another unknown Black male who had a gun,” officials said. “The two victims were told to get on the ground. As they were on the ground, [their] hands were zip-tied and they were struck in the head with the gun.”

The victims were able to identify Hill and Frierson “as the two acquaintances that assisted the other Black male with the robbery.”

At the time, warrants were obtained for both Hill and Frierson, who were picked up in Sandy Springs.