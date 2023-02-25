Trio faces more than 20 charges each in indictment

Three suspects have been indicted on more than 20 charges tied to an October 2021 arrest.

In February, Tieasia Lashanda Blume, William Alexander Brown and Valdez Quinta Scott, all of South Carolina, were each indicted on 22 counts including drug possession and identity theft charges by the Forsyth County Superior Court.

In total, all three were charged with 18 counts of identity fraud and one count each of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of more than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of drug-related objects.

According to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident report from Oct. 7, 2021, the responding officer said he pulled the vehicle over at a grocery store on Buford Highway south of Cumming. at about 3:45 a.m. that morning after witnessing the driver cross over the center line on Buford Highway.