Two arrested after allegedly taking $10,000 from elderly woman

Two women have been arrested after reportedly exploiting an elderly woman.
According to information from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Cha-Rae Owens, 51, of Atlanta, and Sharon Sanford, 61, of Douglasville, were arrested and charged with exploitation of the elderly (elder abuse), kidnapping, felony theft-by-deception, identity fraud/theft and first-degree forgery tied to an incident on Monday, May 17.
FCSO deputies were able to recover the $10,000 taken from the victim after the arrest.
"Criminals don't care who their victims are, just like FCSO doesn't care what it takes to bring criminals to justice,” Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a statement. “If you target our most vulnerable, you can expect to end up just like these two suspects in the Forsyth County Jail, likely without bond. I am so proud of the deputies and detectives who worked so quickly in this case and allowed us to recover our victims $10K for her and put these suspects exactly where they belong, in jail. It was indeed excellent police work yet again from our deputies."
FCSO officials said at about 2 p.m. on Monday, the pair approached a 77-year-old woman who was getting in her car at the Goodwill parking lot on Atlanta Highway and told the victim “to get in the car with them or something would happen to her.”
Owens and Sanford told the woman to withdraw $10,000 in cash and she would receive $45,000, in return.
After driving the victim to the bank, she got back in the suspects’ vehicle, and they took the money and wrote down the victim’s personal information from her driver’s license and credit card.
The suspects returned her to the Merchants Square shopping mall in Cumming and gave her an envelope full of fake money before releasing her.
The victim went into a nearby business and told employees she had been robbed and was able to give deputies a description of the suspects and their vehicle and a partial tag number.
The suspects were arrested while traveling southbound on Ga. 400 and are being held in the Forsyth County Jail without bond.
The sheriff’s office’s crime unit is continuing the investigation as evidence collected at the scene indicates the suspect may have been involved with other crimes.