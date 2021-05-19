Two arrested after allegedly taking $10,000 from elderly woman

Two women have been arrested after reportedly exploiting an elderly woman.

According to information from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Cha-Rae Owens, 51, of Atlanta, and Sharon Sanford, 61, of Douglasville, were arrested and charged with exploitation of the elderly (elder abuse), kidnapping, felony theft-by-deception, identity fraud/theft and first-degree forgery tied to an incident on Monday, May 17.

FCSO deputies were able to recover the $10,000 taken from the victim after the arrest.

"Criminals don't care who their victims are, just like FCSO doesn't care what it takes to bring criminals to justice,” Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a statement. “If you target our most vulnerable, you can expect to end up just like these two suspects in the Forsyth County Jail, likely without bond. I am so proud of the deputies and detectives who worked so quickly in this case and allowed us to recover our victims $10K for her and put these suspects exactly where they belong, in jail. It was indeed excellent police work yet again from our deputies."

