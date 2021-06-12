Two arrested in Dawson County, including one from Cumming, after string of entering autos

Dawson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects Saturday, June 12, after several cars were broken into overnight.

Sabrina Bronson, 22, of Cumming, and Brandon Strickland, 20, of Gainesville, have been arrested and face numerous charges including drugs, firearms and numerous entering auto charges which may be in excess of 30 vehicles, according to officials.

The incidents happened near the downtown area near Hwy. 9 South.

Dawson County Sheriff's Office reminds residents to refrain from keeping valuables in your vehicles overnight, make sure your home and vehicles are locked and report suspicious persons, vehicles or activities that you may see by calling 706-344-3636.

In Forsyth County, call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 770-888-7308 if you see anything suspicious.





This story will be updated.



