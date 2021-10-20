Two charged with assault after alleged stabbing, attempted rape

Two men who were arrested in June in connection with a reported stabbing were indicted for the crime in September.
Per the indictment, Amilcar Santos-Lopez and Aldemar Beato Raymundo-Aquino face two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing the victim in her kidney and assaulting her “with intent to rape.”
Both were arrested and taken to the Forsyth County Jail in June and are being held for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to jail records.
Per a previous FCN report, at the time of the crime, a caller said they saw the victim “stumbling out of the wood line covered in blood and asking for help.” The caller told police the victim said “two guys she was drinking with stabbed her and she believes they reside on Bald Ridge Road.”
While investigating, the responding officer “located three males seated under a tree drinking beer,” who were detained after being “ordered … at gunpoint to show me their hands and prone out on the ground.”
In an incident report, the officer said the three men did not know what had happened and were released after another officer realized the incident occurred behind a nearby business center “and not where the three males were handing out.”
Forsyth County Fire Department and EMS tended to the victim’s injuries on the scene before she was transported to North Fulton Hospital.