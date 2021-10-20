Two charged with assault after alleged stabbing, attempted rape

Two men who were arrested in June in connection with a reported stabbing were indicted for the crime in September.



Per the indictment, Amilcar Santos-Lopez and Aldemar Beato Raymundo-Aquino face two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing the victim in her kidney and assaulting her “with intent to rape.”

Both were arrested and taken to the Forsyth County Jail in June and are being held for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to jail records.



