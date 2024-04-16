By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Two detectives looking into an alleged theft tied to War Hill Christian Academy were ousted
04162024DAWSON COUNTY LAW ENFOCEMENT
File photo
Amidst ongoing concerns around the church-affiliated War Hill Christian Academy, two Dawson County Sheriff’s Office detectives lost their jobs at the agency after their efforts to investigate the alleged theft of the private school’s PTA funds went awry.