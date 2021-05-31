Two killed in fiery wreck on Ga. 400 early Sunday morning

Two were killed in a fiery wreck on Ga. 400 on Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Tarik Kindell, 22, of Cumming and Silas Brown, 35, of Atlanta were declared deceased at the scene of the wreck, which occurred at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 30 between the Shiloh Road and Majors Road overpasses on Ga. 400.

According to the release, deputies began receiving calls about a black Alfa Romeo Stelvio reportedly driven by Brown travelling southbound in the northbound lanes of Ga. 400 at speeds over 100 mph before striking a Lexus IS250 driven by Kindell.

"Before Sheriff’s Office Deputies could intercept the vehicle, a violent crash occurred between the Majors Road overpass and the Shiloh Road overpass causing one vehicle to burst into flames," the release said.

The crash closed Ga. 400 northbound between Exits 12 and 13 for several hours on Sunday morning.

The wreck is under investigation.