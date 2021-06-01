Two local graduates receive scholarships during annual Law Day ceremony

Reagan Garcia and Andrew Oldham, 2021 graduates of Forsyth Central High School have received the Judge Richard B. Neville Jr., Memorial Scholarship this year.

The scholarship has been given annually for the past 35 years to a graduating female and male high school senior attending the county’s public high schools. The scholarships are $1,000 and were awarded at Law Day ceremonies held on May 14.

The scholarship was started by members of the Forsyth County Bar Association after Judge Neville’s death in 1984. It has been continued by donations from the Neville family and from the law firm of Boling Rice LLC, where Judge Neville practiced for many years prior to serving as superior court judge.

The scholarship was to honor Judge Neville who served as superior court judge in Forsyth County from 1978 until his death at age 46 in 1984. Prior to that, he practiced law with the firm of Boling & Neville, now known as Boling Rice LLC, from 1964 to 1977.

Judge Neville was appointed by Gov. George Busbee in 1977 to serve as one of the two superior court judges for the five-county Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit which included Forsyth County.

Before his appointment, it had been over 50 years since any Forsyth County resident had served as superior court judge in the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit.

Today, Forsyth County is the sole county in the Bell-Forsyth Judicial Circuit with three superior court judges and two state court judges.

