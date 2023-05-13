Two suspects plead guilty to false identification charge

Two suspects were recently sentenced after pleading guilty to false ID charges.

According to court documents, Tamar Wynn, 46, and Tasheen Dillard, 43, were each sentenced to four months in jail, with credit for time served. They entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count each of possession of a false identification document after being found to have the documents in March.

According to court documents, both used the identity of another person, including a California ID, to rent a home on Meridian Pass off Hwy. 9 in north Forsyth County.