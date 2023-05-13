Two suspects plead guilty to false identification charge

Two suspects were recently sentenced after pleading guilty to false ID charges.
According to court documents, Tamar Wynn, 46, and Tasheen Dillard, 43, were each sentenced to four months in jail, with credit for time served. They entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count each of possession of a false identification document after being found to have the documents in March.
According to court documents, both used the identity of another person, including a California ID, to rent a home on Meridian Pass off Hwy. 9 in north Forsyth County.
According to an incident report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a warrant was executed at the rented home and the two were identified by neighbors, who “said they have lived there for a couple of weeks.”
The responding officer wrote in the report that no one at the home answered the door when deputies arrived, and deputies entered through an unlocked backdoor. Dillard was allegedly found inside and Wynn was arrested after arriving at the home.
According to the report, when Wynn “was asked to identify herself, she handed over a Fraudulent Florida ID with another person’s name but her photo,” and when questioned said she had bought the ID online and that they usually cost about $300 each.