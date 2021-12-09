UNG student's claims of homicide, sexual assault were unfounded, police say

After a week of investigation, the University of North Georgia’s Department of Public Safety determined a report of a homicide and sexual assault were unfounded due to a UNG student telling “elaborate false stories to multiple people in her life,” according to a report.

UNG’s officers first received reports Nov. 30 from two UNG students reporting that their roommate told them she had poisoned her rapist with hemlock, a poisonous plant, years ago, though they did not remember his name.

Police were also told the victim died in a car wreck because of a heart attack induced by the hemlock. Despite other people telling police about hearing similar versions of the story alleging murder, the student denied saying it when talking with police during an interview.



