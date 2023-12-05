Update: Buford woman arrested on DUI charge after rollover crash near Lambert High School Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a rollover crash that happened Thursday, Nov. 30 at the intersection of Windermere Parkway and Old Atlanta Road. - photo by Derrick Richemond A Buford woman was recently arrested on a driving under the influence of alcohol charge after a rollover crash at a busy Forsyth County intersection. Latest Forsyth County man indicted for allegedly stealing these car parts Stolen vehicle pulled from Lake Lanier Several vehicles broken into in north Forsyth WATCH: Suspect indicted after reported 150-plus MPH chase