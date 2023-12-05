By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Update: Buford woman arrested on DUI charge after rollover crash near Lambert High School
Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a rollover crash that happened Thursday, Nov. 30 at the intersection of Windermere Parkway and Old Atlanta Road. - photo by Derrick Richemond
A Buford woman was recently arrested on a driving under the influence of alcohol charge after a rollover crash at a busy Forsyth County intersection.