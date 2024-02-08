A former Forsyth County firefighter convicted on multiple child abuse charges will now appeal his case to the state’s Court of Appeals, according to a notice filed Jan. 24, 2024.
UPDATE: Ex-Forsyth County firefighter will appeal his conviction on child abuse charges
