UPDATE: Ex-Forsyth County firefighter will appeal his conviction on child abuse charges
Weisgerber sentencing
Public defender Jake Shapiro, left, and John Weisgerber, center right, listen as Judge Clint Bearden explains the terms of Weisgerber’s sentence during a Dawson County Superior Court hearing on May 26, 2023.
A former Forsyth County firefighter convicted on multiple child abuse charges will now appeal his case to the state’s Court of Appeals, according to a notice filed Jan. 24, 2024.