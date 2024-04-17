By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
UPDATE: Georgia Supreme Court upholds Dawson County man’s conviction for Hannah Bender’s 2019 murder
Austin Todd Stryker
Austin Todd Stryker, 24, exits the Dawson County Superior Court courtroom Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 after being sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. He was convicted of murder in the September 2019 death of Hannah Bender, 21. - photo by Julia Hansen
Several months after appealing his case to the state’s highest court, the Dawson County defendant convicted of 21-year-old Hannah Bender’s 2019 murder now has an answer.