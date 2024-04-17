Several months after appealing his case to the state’s highest court, the Dawson County defendant convicted of 21-year-old Hannah Bender’s 2019 murder now has an answer.
UPDATE: Georgia Supreme Court upholds Dawson County man’s conviction for Hannah Bender’s 2019 murder
Latest
-
Middle school student arrested for having loaded gun on campus
-
‘Thank God nothing happened.’ Little Mill Middle parents shocked by student who brought loaded gun to campus
-
Two detectives looking into an alleged theft tied to War Hill Christian Academy were ousted
-
Forsyth County man indicted for allegedly pointing shotgun, threatening people outside house