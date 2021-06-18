U.S. Marshals arrest man charged with child molestation, sexual battery

A federal agency assisted in the arrest of a man charged with sex crimes in Forsyth County this week.

Jeffrey Vincent Phillips, 52, was arrested on Wednesday, June 16 and charged with felony counts of child molestation and sexual battery against a child. He was taken to the Forsyth County Jail, where he is being held on no bond.

Phillips was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a shopping center on Market Place Boulevard, where Marshals were able to swarm and block his vehicle.

“Information was discovered that Mr. Phillips would be in the area … it’s something that we do routinely, where if we know individuals are in a vehicle, what we want to do is try to … immobilize that vehicle to prevent it from being a danger to anyone else like being in a high-speed chase,” said Eric Heinze, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Heinze said Marshals were asked by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the arrest but could not confirm where Phillips’ alleged crimes occurred.

He said Phillips was taken into custody without incident.