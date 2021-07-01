Verdict in for 3 suspects accused in shooting death of Hall County's Deputy Dixon

A jury has found all three suspects accused in the shooting death of Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon guilty on all charges they faced.
The jury deliberated a total of about four hours before returning to a packed courtroom at noon July 1 to read the verdict.
Hector Garcia-Solis and Eric Velazquez were found guilty of malice murder. Co-defendant London Clements was found guilty on a lesser charge of felony murder.
Garcia-Solis was found guilty on the following charges:
- malice murder;
- felony murder predicated on aggravated assault on a peace officer;
- felony murder predicated on conspiracy;
- aggravated assault on a peace officer;
- conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary;
- burglary in the second degree, 6 counts;
- entering an automobile;
- criminal attempt to commit burglary, second degree;
- theft by receiving stolen property.
Velazquez was found guilty on the following charges:
- malice murder;
- felony murder predicated on aggravated assault on a peace officer;
- felony murder predicated on conspiracy;
- aggravated assault on a peace officer;
- conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary;
- theft by receiving stolen property;
- burglary in the second degree, 6 counts;
- entering an automobile;
- criminal attempt to commit burglary, second degree.
Clements was found guilty on the following charges:
- felony murder predicated on conspiracy;
- conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary.
Sentencing is set for July 8.
Dixon's family could be seen embracing as defendants were escorted out a secure corridor.
Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said the prosecution was “very grateful” for the jury’s verdict.
“Justice has been done in their verdict for Blane Dixon,” he said.
Darragh commended the work of his Chief Assistant District Attorney Wanda Vance and assistant district attorneys Kelley Robertson and Harold Buckler.
“They and all of the team that worked so hard on this case are simply unsurpassed in their ability, and our community owes a great debt to them for their dedication and their willingness to work as hard as they did in this case … to make sure that justice is done for our citizens,” he said.
Darragh said the prosecution was “confident that Judge Deal will sentence appropriately in the case.”
He previously told The Times that the death penalty was not possible because all of the defendants were 17 at the time of the shooting.
A 2005 U.S. Supreme Court decision forbade the use of the death penalty for those under the age of 18.
Darragh said the maximum penalty for each defendant will be life without a chance of parole.
Parole cannot be considered for at least 30 years.
Darragh did not say what the plan was for Cruz given that it is still an open case.
This article originally published in our sister paper the Gainesville Times.