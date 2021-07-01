Verdict in for 3 suspects accused in shooting death of Hall County's Deputy Dixon

A jury has found all three suspects accused in the shooting death of Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon guilty on all charges they faced.

The jury deliberated a total of about four hours before returning to a packed courtroom at noon July 1 to read the verdict.

Hector Garcia-Solis and Eric Velazquez were found guilty of malice murder. Co-defendant London Clements was found guilty on a lesser charge of felony murder.

Garcia-Solis was found guilty on the following charges: