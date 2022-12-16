Volunteer indicted after reportedly stealing church funds

In a statement to the Forsyth County News on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Rev. Stephen Harmon said Hicks was a former volunteer at the church and expressed “sadness and disappointment” from church leadership.

"Approximately three years ago, Union Hill Church became aware of a possible theft of funds by a volunteer worker,” Harmon said. “After extensive internal investigation and further investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the theft of funds was unfortunately confirmed. The investigation was complicated by the former volunteer using multiple bank accounts along with misrepresentation of use of funds to the church.

“The volunteer was discharged in 2019 and has recently been indicted. Due to the ongoing nature of the criminal proceedings and the possibility of civil proceedings to recover funds, the Church is limited in its ability to comment, other than to express its deep sadness and disappointment that a trusted volunteer abused the church’s trust and caused significant financial harm to the church. The church and its leadership are appreciative of your prayers for both the church and the former volunteer and her family."

Harmon said the amount taken was over six figures.

According to the indictment, Kicks “did unlawfully and in breach of her fiduciary obligation” by taking the money, which was listed as being valued greater than $25,000.

In a 2019 Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident report, the responding officer was reportedly told by church officials “that the previous financial treasurer has stolen several hundred thousand dollars of church savings over the past 10 years.”