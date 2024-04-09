By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
War Hill Christian Academy set to close amidst theft allegations, wider academic concerns
04092024WAR HILL
Dawson County’s War Hill Christian Academy is located at 8847 Ga. 53, within the campus of its affiliated religious institution, the Church at War Hill. - photo by Julia Hansen
This story is the first in an ongoing series from our sister newspaper Dawson County News, looking at the events at the church and school.