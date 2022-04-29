Watch: Father, son arrested after two FCSO deputies injured in high-speed chase

Colten Beavers faces five charges of felony aggravated assault on a peace officer, criminal trespass, theft by taking, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and fleeing/attempting to elude for a felony offense.

Beav Beavers faces charges of felony theft by taking, felony probation violation, felony theft by receiving stolen property.

Video of the arrest shows deputies pursuing a U-Haul pickup truck in the Shady Grove Road area before the pickup crashes into an FCSO cruiser and the occupants take off on foot.

Freeman said Beav Beavers had three prior misdemeanors, five prior felonies and four prior probation violations and Colten Beavers “out does that” with 12 prior misdemeanors, six prior felonies, three prior probation violations, a parole violation and is supposed to be currently on house arrest.

“Now, these prior offenses, the vast majority of them did not happen in Forsyth County,” Freeman said. “Luckily, in Forsyth County, I have good prosecutors, and I have good judges. If these individuals are found guilty after a legal trial, they’ll be held responsible here in Forsyth County. I have complete confidence in that.”

In the video, Freeman also criticized other jurisdictions where the two had been previously charged, which he said wouldn’t be a problem in Forsyth.

“I believe that crime will rise to the level that a community will tolerate it, and Forsyth County is not very tolerant of crime, and I assure you neither am I,” Freeman said.

Freeman also applauded deputies and detectives working together on the case, which began looking for stolen motorcycles, but said they may have not been successful if not for help from the community.

“He goes a down a dead-end road, and we have citizens standing at the end of their driveway going, ‘Deputies, he went this way. Deputy, he went that way. He went this way,’” he said.

Freeman said he spent the night of the crash at Northside Hospital Forsyth with the deputies, who are now back home with their families but “are banged up pretty good.”