Watch: FCSO arrests suspect after two high-speed chases

An Atlanta man was arrested this week by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office after leading deputies on chases on two consecutive nights.

According to a Facebook post from FCSO officials, Jeremy Deshun Morris, 28, of Atlanta, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 24 after leading deputies on a chase that ending with them performing a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT, maneuver on his vehicle.

“Another great job by our FCSO Deputies, including South Precinct, Crime Reduction Unit, Traffic Unit, and K-9 unit,” the post said. “One suspect in jail, and no citizens, deputies or even suspects injured. One more for FCSO, our car sustained only a scuff to the push bumper. His, well, not sure that will buff out.”

The post said Morris had reportedly lead deputies on a chase on Tuesday, Feb. 23, fleeing into another jurisdiction before FCSO called off the chase and identified him and later obtaining arrest warrants.

“We know he couldn’t have been prouder than to be able to brag he had escaped from FCSO, certainly a rare occurrence, but in this case based on our decision, not his talents,” the post said.

Morris “made the unwise decision to return to the scene of the crime” on Wednesday, and after the pursuit was charged with fleeing/attempting to elude, failure to maintain insurance, expired registration, driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license and reckless driving.

In a dashcam video of the chases, a deputy can first be seen pursuing Morris southbound on Ga. 400 at speeds over 100 MPH before canceling the chase once he crosses the county line into Alpharetta. The video picks up the next night, when Morris again leads officers on a chase, this time being pursued by several vehicles in the McFarland/Shiloh Road while his car begins smoking.

During the pursuit, Morris entered the southbound ramp to Ga. 400 going the wrong direction before to heading southbound on the road as officers surrounded his vehicle before performing the PIT maneuver.