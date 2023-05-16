WATCH: Teens arrested after "nearly 140 mph" chase

Two teens were recently arrested after a chase on a Forsyth County road reached "nearly 140 mph."

In a release, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said the chase recently occurred after midnight on Canton Highway when an officer going eastbound noticed “a white BMW passed him going the opposite direction doing 87mph in a 45 mph zone” and the driver did not pull over once the deputy turned around.



“The BMW rapidly accelerated and began fleeing from the deputy,” the release said. The pursuit continued down Canton Hwy towards Cherokee County with speeds reaching nearly 140mph. As the BMW approached Chamblee Gap Road the car decreased speed due to the curves of the road and allowed the deputy to safely perform a PIT maneuver.”