WATCH: Two arrested after vehicle stolen from north Forsyth dealership

Two men have been arrested after a vehicle was stolen from a north Forsyth auto dealership on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

According to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Quantavy Terrell, 29, of Decatur, and Jaequon Cheeks, 24, of Atlanta, were arrested after allegedly taking a 2018 Dodge Charger from Don Jackson North car dealership on Ga. 400.

According to the release, one of the men went into the dealership to request a test drive, and “as the salesperson attempted to get into the passenger seat, [Terrell] started the car and took off out of the dealership,” being followed by a red Chevrolet Camaro, reportedly driven by Cheeks, later found to be stolen from DeKalb County, the pair arrived in.