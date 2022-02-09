WATCH: Two arrested after vehicle stolen from north Forsyth dealership

Two men have been arrested after a vehicle was stolen from a north Forsyth auto dealership on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
According to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Quantavy Terrell, 29, of Decatur, and Jaequon Cheeks, 24, of Atlanta, were arrested after allegedly taking a 2018 Dodge Charger from Don Jackson North car dealership on Ga. 400.
According to the release, one of the men went into the dealership to request a test drive, and “as the salesperson attempted to get into the passenger seat, [Terrell] started the car and took off out of the dealership,” being followed by a red Chevrolet Camaro, reportedly driven by Cheeks, later found to be stolen from DeKalb County, the pair arrived in.
Both were reportedly arrested within 23 minutes of the initial crime.
FCSO officials said, at the time of the crime, deputies had been responding to a wreck on nearby Martin Road, where, coincidently, Terrell crashed the Charger and fled on foot before being spotted by an FCSO sergeant, who was washing their patrol vehicle at a car wash at the time, which can be seen in a video of the incident released by the sheriff’s office.
Terrell was arrested following a brief foot chase.
In the video, a complainant says the dealership “just had someone jump in a car and take off” and was being followed by the Camaro.
The video also shows a deputy arresting Cheeks at gunpoint after he pulled into a local bank following a pursuit.
Both were arrested and taken to the Forsyth County Jail
Terrell was charged with theft by taking, theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, failure to maintain lane and reckless driving. He is being held without bond.
Cheeks was arrested and charged with theft by taking, theft by receiving a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held on a $44,390 bond.