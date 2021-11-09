Witness describes conversation with Stryker after fatal shooting, stabbing

The man accused of murdering Hannah Bender in September 2019 told Bailey Williams he had to shoot Bender, according to testimony she gave in court Nov. 5.



“He said, I had to do it, didn't I? A rat was a rat,’” Williams said of her conversation with Austin Todd Stryker, 24, of Dawsonville, in the hours after Bender’s death. “He told me that he shot her and he said (that) when she didn't die right away, he stabbed her.”

Williams, a witness to some of the incidents and a self-described friend of Bender’s, said Stryker spoke of a “blonde-haired snitch” among their friend group, which she took to mean Bender. Stryker had allegedly been involved in a Dahlonega robbery prior to Bender’s death.

Bender, 21, of Lumpkin County was killed between Sept. 14-15 while riding in a Mazda pickup truck with Stryker and Isaac Huff, according to previous court testimony. As the truck neared the Sweetwater Juno Road area of Dawson County, Bender was allegedly shot in the head without warning by Stryker, according to testimony given in a plea hearing in April.

Stryker, 24, of Dawsonville is on trial in Dawson County before Northeastern Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin on charges of malice murder; felony murder; aggravated assault; aggravated battery; possessing a firearm and knife during commission of a felony; violations of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act; concealing the death of another; and tampering with evidence.

Bailey Williams’ testimony

Williams, who was charged with tampering with evidence relevant to Bender’s case on Oct. 1, 2019, took the stand Friday.

Stryker picked up Williams early that morning, Bailey said. She said she saw the blood before noticing the smell.

“It was more blood than I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” she said.

Then, a caravan led by Stryker in the black Mazda truck and Williams driving a white Ford Explorer went to a campground off Nimblewill Gap Road in Lumpkin County, she said.

Williams said Stryker told her to keep watch for law enforcement. Williams assumed something criminal was happening since he’d allegedly asked her to do the same during a Dahlonega robbery a couple of months prior.



