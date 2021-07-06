YMCA camp in Forsyth County vandalized with ‘crude and hateful words’

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of criminal damage to property at the YMCA’s Camp Eagle Point off Turner Road on Monday, July 5.
“At some point … vandals spray-painted crude and hateful words and phrases on fences, pavement, bathroom structures and a few pieces of equipment at the camp,” said Parrish Underwood, chief advancement officer of the YMCA of Metropolitan Atlanta. “The imagery was crude and not consistent with the Y’s values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility.”
Underwood said that upon seeing the vandalism at the camp, staff called local authorities.
Sheriff Ron Freeman said that the criminal investigations division is “actively investigating this damage.”
“At face value, this appears a juvenile-based crime,” Freeman said, “however, intentional damage of another’s property in such a brazen and crass manner at a youth recreation facility cannot be tolerated and will result in criminal charges being filed once we identify the suspect(s).”
Underwood said that staff at the local YMCA painted over the graffiti after authorities took the report.
“We are pleased to report that the camp is fully enrolled,” Underwood said, “and we look forward to continuing an enriching summer of play and learning.”
If anyone has any information on the vandalism, call the sheriff's office non-emergency number at 770-781-3087.