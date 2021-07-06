YMCA camp in Forsyth County vandalized with ‘crude and hateful words’

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of criminal damage to property at the YMCA’s Camp Eagle Point off Turner Road on Monday, July 5.

“At some point … vandals spray-painted crude and hateful words and phrases on fences, pavement, bathroom structures and a few pieces of equipment at the camp,” said Parrish Underwood, chief advancement officer of the YMCA of Metropolitan Atlanta. “The imagery was crude and not consistent with the Y’s values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility.”

Underwood said that upon seeing the vandalism at the camp, staff called local authorities.