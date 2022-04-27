3 students from Forsyth receive corporate-sponsored scholarship awards

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation named three Forsyth County students as winners of corporate-sponsored scholarships on Wednesday, April 27, as part of the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Approximately 1,000 students across the nation are chosen for these scholarships, which are financed by more than 130 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations.

These corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholars were selected from students who advanced to the finalist level in the National Merit Scholarship competition and met the criteria set by each sponsor.

Corporate sponsors typically provide scholarships to finalists who are children of employees, who are residents of communities the company serves or who plan to pursue college majors or careers the sponsor wishes to encourage, according to a press release.



