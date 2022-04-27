3 students from Forsyth receive corporate-sponsored scholarship awards

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation named three Forsyth County students as winners of corporate-sponsored scholarships on Wednesday, April 27, as part of the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Approximately 1,000 students across the nation are chosen for these scholarships, which are financed by more than 130 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations.
These corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholars were selected from students who advanced to the finalist level in the National Merit Scholarship competition and met the criteria set by each sponsor.
Corporate sponsors typically provide scholarships to finalists who are children of employees, who are residents of communities the company serves or who plan to pursue college majors or careers the sponsor wishes to encourage, according to a press release.
Most of these scholarships are renewable for up to four years of college, providing annual awards ranging from $1,000-$10,000. Some also provide single payments ranging from $2,500-$5,000.
The three senior students in Forsyth County were some of 22 students chosen across the state for the corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarships. The three students from Forsyth County are:
● Anjali Iyer, a senior at Denmark High School who earned the National Merit ADP Henry Taub Memorial Scholarship and plans to study biomedical engineering;
● Akshay Raj, a senior at Lambert High School who earned the National Merit Siemens Scholarship and plans to study computer science;
● Eunice Stephen, a senior at Lambert High School who earned the National Merit Norfolk Southern Scholarship and plans to study genetics.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation will announce other scholarship winners in May and June. According to a press release, about 7,500 National Merit Scholarship finalists will be chosen overall across the U.S. to receive scholarships totaling nearly $28 million.