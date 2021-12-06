‘A gift to the community:’ Forsyth County Schools kicks off first performances at FoCAL Center with grand opening

The main theater includes 622 seats on the balcony level, a rising orchestra pit and two private viewing rooms located in the back of the main level. With a perfect view of the stage from any area in the theater, Sullivan called the building an “architectural feat.”

“What a gift to the community,” Sullivan said. “Let’s just take this in.”

After the welcoming, Sullivan introduced Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden to the stage. He took a moment to thank all the community members, FCS staff and leadership and local businesses who helped to make the FoCAL Center a reality.

He introduced the FoCAL Center’s first two community sponsors who committed to top-level donor options for the next three years: The Mooney Group and Andean Chevrolet.

As a “Bravo” level sponsor, the Mooney Group will have their name on one of the VIP rooms located at the back of the main theatre.

Andean Chevrolet is the first “Crescendo Club” top donor for the FoCAL Center, and Bearden officially announced during the event that the main theater will be named the James and Dorothy Otwell Theatre presented by Andean Chevrolet.

The Otwell family, owners of Andean, said the naming is in honor of their late grandparents who opened the business in Forsyth County in 1948.

“The FoCAL Center is much more than just a building,” said Joseph Otwell, Andean’s executive manager. “This facility is designed to support the fine arts programming of the district’s schools and the local community through access to quality arts and cultural entertainment and space for rehearsals, performances, trainings, meetings and other gatherings.”

“Our family is proud to be a part of this community and the FoCAL Center,” he continued.