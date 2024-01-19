By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘A voice for parents’: Local father announces run for Forsyth County Board of Education District 3 seat
01192024DORIAN USHERWOOD
Dorian Usherwood, a conservative business leader and father to two Forsyth County Schools students, announced his intention to run for the District 3 seat on the Forsyth County Board of Education. Photo courtesy of Dorian Usherwood.
A Forsyth County parent has announced his intention to run for the District 3 seat on the Forsyth County Board of Education in the 2024 election.